BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellwood-Antis 55, Laurel 51

Cornerstone Prep 62, Elk Valley Christian, W.Va. 49

Ellis School 39, Maplewood 36

Mohawk 66, United 42

PIAA Class 5A=

First Round=

Archbishop Ryan 62, Penn Wood 50

Archbishop Wood 72, Strath Haven 45

Dallas 68, Frankford 57

Elizabethtown 58, Mars 56, OT

Milton Hershey 78, Chartiers Valley 74

Muhlenberg 72, South Fayette 66

New Oxford 70, Thomas Jefferson 48

Pittsburgh Obama 73, Penn Hills 63

Pittston Area 42, Penncrest 40

Pottsville 61, Northern York 43

Shippensburg 60, Greater Johnstown 53

Unionville 54, Martin Luther King 29

West Chester East 53, Gettysburg 33

West Chester Rustin 60, Wallenpaupack 44

York 69, Southern Lehigh 59

York Suburban 57, Laurel Highlands 56

PIAA Class 4A=

First Round=

Allentown Central Catholic 47, South Philadelphia 26

Archbishop Carroll 46, Bethlehem Catholic 44

Belle Vernon 65, Clearfield 60

Bonner-Prendergast 78, Eastern York 40

ELCO 70, Imhotep Charter 60

Grove City 59, Bedford 53

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 78, Wilson 58

Hickory 58, New Castle 48

Highlands 50, Harbor Creek 40

Huntingdon 70, Blackhawk 57

Lancaster Catholic 59, Ringgold 56

Montoursville 66, Nanticoke Area 51

Pope John Paul II 56, Bartram 46

Susquehanna Township 64, Scranton Prep 54

Tamaqua 48, Danville 42

Valley View 70, Athens 58

PIAA Class 1A=

First Round=

Berlin-Brothersvalley 73, Geibel Catholic 37

Bishop Canevin 87, Commodore Perry 35

Bishop Carroll 62, Clarion-Limestone 60

Cameron County 61, Williamsburg 38

Chester Charter 57, Greenwood 41

Cornell 74, Saltsburg 29

Elk County Catholic 56, Imani Christian Academy 36

Lancaster Christian 59, Northumberland Christian 51

Mount Calvary 63, North Penn/Liberty 57

Neumann 79, Conestoga Christian 70

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 71, Sullivan County 64

Pottsville Nativity 74, The Christian Academy 71

Sankofa Freedom 73, Linville Hill 21

Shade 63, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56

Southern Fulton 67, Halifax 66

Vincentian Academy 93, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 63

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Greenwood 74, Jacksonville, Ark. 36

PIAA Class 6A=

First Round=

Altoona 60, Mount Lebanon 56, OT

Baldwin 42, Central Dauphin 35

Bethel Park 46, Governor Mifflin 28

Bethlehem Freedom 60, North Penn 49

Cardinal O’Hara 50, Souderton 30

Central Bucks East 62, Philadelphia Central 22

Central Bucks West 49, Hempfield 35

Central York 51, Methacton 49

Nazareth Area 68, Downingtown East 40

North Allegheny 57, Manheim Township 33

Owen J Roberts 45, Hazleton Area 35

Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 68, Pocono Mountain West 52

Spring-Ford 60, Parkland 25

State College 46, Upper St. Clair 36

Upper Dublin 42, Cumberland Valley 19

PIAA Class 3A=

First Round=

Cambria Heights 64, East Allegheny 40

Camp Hill Trinity 62, Central Columbia 35

Carlynton 45, Greenville 40

Delone 65, Philadelphia Academy Charter 15

Dunmore 62, Constitution 23

Holy Redeemer 55, Bloomsburg 38

Imhotep Charter 58, Pequea Valley 47

Loyalsock 57, Notre Dame-Green Pond 53

Mercyhurst Prep 57, Seton-LaSalle 39

Neumann-Goretti 64, St. Basil 61

North Schuylkill 73, Motivation 23

Northwestern 46, Beaver Area 22

Penn Cambria 66, Brookville 58

Philadelphia West Catholic 91, Susquenita 38

Tyrone 45, Avonworth 37

PIAA Class 2A=

First Round=

Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Windber 32

Bishop McCort 55, Bishop Canevin 44

Everett 69, Riverview 33

Keystone 69, Cambridge Springs 44

Linden Hall 55, South Williamsport 32

Mahanoy Area 52, Southern Columbia 37

Mount Carmel 57, Clarion 19

Old Forge 56, Moravian Academy 42

Penns Manor 57, Serra Catholic 34

Redbank Valley 53, Cochranton 49

Sacred Heart 51, Tacony Academy 25

Scranton Holy Cross 68, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 24

Steelton-Highspire 74, Parkway Northwest 36

West Middlesex 58, South Side 25

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/