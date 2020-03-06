BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellwood-Antis 55, Laurel 51

Cornerstone Prep 62, Elk Valley Christian, W.Va. 49

Maplewood 39, Ellis School 36

PIAA Class 5A=

First Round=

Archbishop Ryan 62, Penn Wood 50

Archbishop Wood 72, Strath Haven 45

Dallas 68, Frankford 57

Elizabethtown 58, Mars 56, OT

Milton Hershey 78, Chartiers Valley 74

Muhlenberg 72, South Fayette 66

New Oxford 70, Thomas Jefferson 48

Pittsburgh Obama 73, Penn Hills 63

York Suburban 57, Laurel Highlands 56

PIAA Class 4A=

First Round=

Archbishop Carroll 46, Bethlehem Catholic 44

Grove City 59, Bedford 53

Hickory 58, New Castle 48

Lancaster Catholic 59, Ringgold 56

Valley View 70, Athens 58

PIAA Class 1A=

First Round=

Bishop Canevin 87, Commodore Perry 35

Bishop Carroll 62, Clarion-Limestone 60

Cameron County 61, Williamsburg 38

Chester Charter 57, Greenwood 41

Cornell 74, Saltsburg 29

Mount Calvary 63, North Penn/Liberty 57

Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 71, Sullivan County 64

Sankofa Freedom 73, Linville Hill 21

Shade 63, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 56

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Class 6A=

First Round=

Bethel Park 46, Governor Mifflin 28

Cardinal O’Hara 50, Souderton 30

Central Bucks East 62, Philadelphia Central 22

Central York 51, Methacton 49

Nazareth Area 68, Downingtown East 40

North Allegheny 57, Manheim Township 33

Pennsbury 45, Red Lion 24

Spring-Ford 60, Parkland 25

PIAA Class 3A=

First Round=

Camp Hill Trinity 62, Central Columbia 35

Carlynton 45, Greenville 40

Dunmore 62, Constitution 23

Imhotep Charter 58, Pequea Valley 47

Loyalsock 57, Notre Dame-Green Pond 53

North Schuylkill 73, Motivation 23

Tyrone 45, Avonworth 37

PIAA Class 2A=

First Round=

Bishop Guilfoyle 59, Windber 32

Ellis School 39, Maplewood 36

Keystone 69, Cambridge Springs 44

Linden Hall 55, South Williamsport 32

Mahanoy Area 52, Southern Columbia 37

Mount Carmel 57, Clarion 19

Old Forge 56, Moravian Academy 42

Penns Manor 57, Serra Catholic 34

Redbank Valley 53, Cochranton 49

Scranton Holy Cross 68, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 24

