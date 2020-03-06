EKU, Belmont meet in OVC semis

Eastern Kentucky (16-16, 13-6) vs. No. 1 seed Belmont (24-7, 15-3)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Semifinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A ticket to the OVC championship game is ready to be punched as Eastern Kentucky and Belmont are set to do battle. Belmont won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 22, when the Bruins shot 48.4 percent from the field and went 12 for 27 from 3-point territory on the way to the 13-point victory.

TEAM LEADERS: Jomaru Brown is averaging 18.6 points to lead the way for the Colonels. Ty Taylor is also a key contributor, putting up 12.4 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOMARU: Brown has connected on 32.4 percent of the 139 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 75.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Eastern Kentucky is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 11-16 when fewer than five Colonels players score in double-figures.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bruins have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Colonels. Belmont has an assist on 48 of 83 field goals (57.8 percent) across its previous three games while Eastern Kentucky has assists on 23 of 66 field goals (34.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Belmont offense has scored 80.4 points per game this season, ranking the Bruins 11th among Division 1 teams. The Eastern Kentucky defense has allowed 75.9 points per game to opponents (ranked 278th).

