Cleveland plays Denver following Sexton’s 41-point outing

Denver Nuggets (42-20, third in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-45, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Collin Sexton scored 41 points in the Cavaliers’ 112-106 loss to the Celtics.

The Cavaliers are 9-25 on their home court. Cleveland allows 114.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Nuggets are 18-12 on the road. Denver is 8-3 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 111-103 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Sexton led Cleveland with 25 points, and Jamal Murray led Denver with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love is shooting 45.5 percent and averaging 17.5 points. Sexton has averaged 23.9 points and collected 2.6 rebounds while shooting 46.9 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Nikola Jokic has averaged 20.7 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Nuggets. Murray has averaged 2.5 made 3-pointers and scored 21.5 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Kevin Porter Jr.: out (concussion), Dante Exum: out (ankle), Alfonzo McKinnie: day to day (foot), Andre Drummond: day to day (calf), Tristan Thompson: day to day (knee), Darius Garland: day to day (groin).

Nuggets: Noah Vonleh: day to day (ankle), Bol Bol: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.