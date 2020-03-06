Canisius holds off Niagara 67-63, Brandon scores 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Majesty Brandon scored 19 points off the bench to lift Canisius to a 67-63 win over Niagara in a regular-season finale on Friday night.

Malik Johnson had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Canisius (12-19, 7-13 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jordan Henderson added 10 points. Corey Brown had 10 rebounds and eight points.

James Towns scored 18 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the Purple Eagles (11-20, 9-11). Marcus Hammond added 15 points and seven rebounds. Greg Kuakumensah had 11 points and Raheem Solomon 10.

The MAAC tournament for men’s and women’s games begins Tuesday at Atlantic City, New Jersey.

