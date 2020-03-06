Atlantic Sun Conference

Sports
Associated Press5
TOURNAMENT
Atlantic Sun Conference
Semifinals

Liberty 66, Stetson 62

Lipscomb 73, North Florida 71

Big South Conference
Quarterfinals

Winthrop 106, SC-Upstate 70

Gardner-Webb 72, UNC-Asheville 62

Radford 62, Charleston Southern 48

Longwood 53, Hampton 78

Horizon League
Second Round

Green Bay 78, Oakland 63

Ill.-Chicago 67, Youngstown St. 61

Missouri Valley Conference
First Round

Drake 75, Illinois St. 65

Valparaiso 58, Evansville 55

Mountain West Conference
Quarterfinals

San Diego St. 73, Air Force 60

Boise St. 67, UNLV 61

Utah St. 75, New Mexico 70<

Ohio Valley Conference
Second Round

E. Kentucky 58, Tennessee St. 48

Austin Peay 76, E. Illinois 65

Patriot League
Quarterfinals

Colgate 83, Lehigh 70

Bucknell 64, American 59

Boston 69, Navy 63

Lafayette 73, Army 68

West Coast Conference
First Round

Loyola Marymount 75, San Diego 61

Santa Clara 76, Portland 62

Associated Press

