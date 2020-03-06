FRIDAY 3/6:

TODAY: Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Snow Showers. Colder. High 41°

TONIGHT: Few Early Rain/Snow Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy. Low 23°

SATURDAY: AM Clouds. PM Sunshine. Not as Cold. High 46°

DISCUSSION:

A grey and unsettled end to the work week across SE Ohio, as an upper level trough moves through. The chance for scattered rain/snow showers will be with us through the majority of the day, with some light slushy accumulation possible. Temperatures will be much colder today, with the majority of the day in the mid to upper 30s.

A few more lingering rain/snow shower chances will be with us this evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with lows in the low to mid 20s. It will be breezy as well, with winds in excess of 20 to 30 mph at times.

Saturday will be not as cold, with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds during the morning, will give way to sunshine during the afternoon.

Sunday will be the best day to get anything done outside, with mostly sunny skies and highs around 60!

More clouds and rain chances will move in for the beginning of the new work week. Temperatures will remain above average, with highs in the lower 60s on Monday and mid to upper 50s Tuesday through Thursday.

Don’t forget to “Spring Forward” this Weekend, as we begin Daylight Saving Time at 2 AM on Sunday.

Have a Great Friday!

