Zane State Prepares for 5K

Staff at Zane State College is planning a 5K run and walk for later this month.

The fourth annual “Dog and Jog” is set for Sat., March 21. Organizers say the event has been a lot of fun for the past three years.

“It’s a great event. Registration starts at 8:30 that day and the event starts at 10. So, we would love to see everybody out there. We have t-shirts that are guaranteed to all participants which have to be registered by this Saturday, which is March 7. Then, on the day of the event, the first one hundred people that cross the finish line will receive medals,” says Dr. Lori Wahl, PTA Program Director.

Proceeds will benefit the Animal Shelter Society. David Frame at City Tire is their main sponsor. American Paw Partners & PetSmart are also sponsoring the event.

“Music and fun with the dogs, fellowship with each other, they play around with each other. It’s a really fun event. Some days, even when it was cold last year, it was so much fun seeing the dogs interact, the runners interact. We have youth that come from local high schools and they run as well. To see all age ranges, it’s really nice,” says Helen Rollins, Instructor.

The registration fee for the event is $30.

T-shirt deadline is Saturday, March 7th! Cost is $30 up until race day. Cost is $35 on race day.

“You don’t need to bring a dog. Jogging is not required, either. Walkers are very welcome. Proceeds benefit not only dogs but all animals at the Shelter,” Wahl adds.

Wahl says medals will be awarded to the first one-hundred to cross the finish line. Place awards will go to the top three male and female participants with a dog and top three male and female participants without a dog.

Click or tap here for more information.