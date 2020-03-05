ZAAP Showcases Hiestand Family Artwork

The Zanesville Appalchian Arts Project is having a special exhibit to honor two of its founding members, Bruce and Ophelia Hiestand.

Their son, York, has taken charge of the exhibit hosted by “ZAAP”.

“We’re celebrating the ZAAP 25th anniversary and my parents are having a special show in memory of them. They’re the artists of the month, and it’s open to the public and we want everyone to come down and have a great time,” Hiestand says.

Bruce and Ophelia spent most of their lives making art pieces. Bruce, making a wide range of pieces; and Ophelia, making art based off of her life.

“Some of these pieces are pretty unique, a lot of wood carved pieces, hand painted. They’re self taught artists so everything was just done in a different style. A lot of the people that knew them, this is their chance to come down and see their art, probably for the final time. They had a lot of friend in town, and they loved being memebers of ZAAP,” HIestand adds.

You can see their work starting this Fri., March 6. The exhibit is opening at 5 p.m., and is free to the public.