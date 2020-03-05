Spring Forward Arrives with Smoke Detector Advice in Tow

It’s almost time to ‘Spring Forward’. Saturday night before you go to bed, it will be time to move clocks ahead one hour as most of the nation transitions to Daylight Saving Time.

Fire departments in the Zanesville area point out it’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

“Smoke detectors typically last about ten years. We recommend getting them replaced, so you can stop by your local fire department, get a new smoke detector for free, they’re provided by the ABC Wilson fund. Just change your batteries. Make sure you’re doing that when you change your clocks,” says Zach Garber, Washington Twp. VFD Firefighter & EMT.

The arrival of March also means a statewide burn ban is now in effect across Ohio, as the daylight hours grow longer and temperatures are inching upward.

“You can only burn yard waste. The easy thing to rememeber about that is if it grows here and dies here you can burn it there. You can’t haul in stuff from other properties and burn it on your property. It has to be natural vegetation; you can’t burn any couches, any food waste or anything that comes from oil products. You can’t burn anything like that,” says Jon Hittle, Asst. Chief.

Also, open burning is not allowed when air pollution warnings, alerts or emergencies are in effect.