Philadelphia faces Carolina, looks for 6th straight home win

Carolina Hurricanes (35-24-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (39-20-7, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts Carolina trying to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Flyers are 15-4-4 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia is sixth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Travis Konecny with 24.

The Hurricanes are 17-16-2 against conference opponents. Carolina has converted on 21.2% of power-play opportunities, recording 41 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 7, Carolina won 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Konecny leads the Flyers with 24 goals and has totaled 61 points. Claude Giroux has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-28 in 64 games played this season. Sebastian Aho has totaled seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Flyers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 8.2 assists, four penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: James van Riemsdyk: day to day (hand).

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: out (concussion/neck), James Reimer: out (lower-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.