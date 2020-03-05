Madrid’s Eden Hazard has surgery on fractured ankle in US

Sports
Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard underwent surgery on his right ankle in the United States on Thursday.

Madrid said team doctors supervised the operation conducted in Dallas to repair a fracture in his fibula.

“Hazard will now remain under observation until he gets the all clear to begin his rehabilitation process,” the Spanish club said.

Hazard, Madrid’s biggest signing last year, broke his lower right leg in a loss at Levante in the Spanish league on Feb. 22. He was just returning to action after missing nearly three months because of a similar injury.

Associated Press

