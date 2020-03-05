Hurricanes D Pesce out 4-6 months after shoulder surgery

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season.

The team announced Thursday that Pesce had surgery on his right shoulder with a recovery time estimated at 4-6 months.

The 25-year-old Pesce had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games this season. He was hurt in the second period of a win at Toronto on Feb. 22, one of three significant injuries in a game that featured 42-year-old emergency backup goaltender David Ayres being pressed into duty and earning the win.

