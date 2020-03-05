Hampton drubs Longwood 80-53 in Big South quarterfinal

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow hit 6 of 14 3-pointers and scored 32 points with five assists and No. 5-seed Hampton beat No. 4-seed Longwood 80-53 in Thursday night’s quarterfinal of the Big South Conference tournament.

The Pirates (14-18) advance to the semifinals against No. 1-seed Radford (21-10) on Friday and Davion Warren had nine rebounds.

Greg Heckstall scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for Hampton, which held the Lancers to 14 first-half points and led by as many as 31. Ben Stanley scored 12 points.

Jaylon Wilson scored 17 points and Juan Munoz had 10 for Longwood (14-18), which was outshot 51% (27 of 53) to 33% (19 of 57) from the field. DeShaun Wade had seven rebounds.

Shabooty Phillips had three points despite coming into the contest as the Lancers’ second leading scorer at 10 points per game. He made 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

