Development near S. Zanesville Prompts JEDD Discussion

Muskingum County Commissioners are bringing together leaders on a series of development projects occurring on the border of Zanesville and South Zanesville.

Four governments are working together to open up land near Maysville Pike and St. Rt. 719, on the former Valley Gem site.

“The city of Zanesville forwarded money to develop the road so we could have additional development, and the ground actually involves Springfield Twp., but the City of S. Zanesville is also in there, too. So, we all come together to form this JEDD,” says Dale Phillips, Springfield Twp. Trustee.

The Commissioners hosted a meeting today to help get agreement on a development agreement between the City of Zanesville, Village of S. Zanesville and the Springfield Twp. Trustees.

“I think there are some properties behind what would be Goodwill where we could get some more development in there. The city is expanding, basically, is what it’s doing. In order for us to grow, townships and small villages don’t have the money to develop that stuff, so hopefully the City of S. Zanesville or the County or whomever it might be can afford us to grow,” Phillips adds.

Leader from all four local governments say they’re cooperating and ready to move forward on a road project to open that land for development.