Crouse scores tiebreaking goal, leads Coyotes over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the Arizona Coyotes tightened the playoff race in the Western Conference with a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night.

The teams combined for five goals and two lead changes in a wild third period.

Crouse and Nick Schmaltz scored goals 2:29 apart for Arizona. Carl Soderberg had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes, who have won two in a row and three out of four. Oliver Ekman-Larsson added an empty-net goal and an assist.

Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson scored less than three minutes apart for the Canucks, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

The win moves the Coyotes into a three-way tie with Vancouver and Winnipeg in points (74) for the two wild-card playoff spots in the Western Conference.

Arizona goalie Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves. Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko, making his fourth start for the injured Jacob Markstrom, stopped 36 shots.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: At Calgary Flames on Friday.

Canucks: Host Colorado Avalanche on Friday.

