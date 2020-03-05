Updated on Wednesday, 4 March 2020 at 4:32 PM EST:

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 53°. North winds around 5 mph during the morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the late evening and overnight, and then widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 32°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Widely scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the early morning, and then widespread rain showers and snow showers likely during the late morning and early afternoon, and then scattered snow showers possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 42°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early morning, becoming northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered snow showers possible during the early evening, and then gradually tapering off during the late evening. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 21°. Breezy, with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, diminishing to 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 47°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 60°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 62°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows around 46°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 56°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 32°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 52°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, the weak area of low pressure that brought us a few rain showers earlier this afternoon has moved over towards the Pittsburgh, PA area and began to weaken. The radar is showing that most of the rain showers are now to our east and southeast. Nonetheless, a few lingering rain showers will be around our area, especially east of Zanesville, over the next couple of hours. Once the sun begins to set, whatever is left of the rain showers looks like it will quickly taper down in our region.

Partly cloudy skies during the early evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the late evening and overnight as a weak area of high pressure moves through our region. Temperatures tonight appear as though they will drop quickly once the drier air moves into our region. I went ahead and put the low temperature for tonight at 25° for Zanesville, but a few places to the north may go a degree or so lower than that.

However, as we get closer to sunrise, the clouds will begin to increase and we will be seeing mostly cloudy skies by the time we get to the late morning hours. An area of low pressure, currently located extreme southeastern Saskatchewan, is going to move towards Marquette, MI by the afternoon on Thursday. In doing so, the low pressure will begin to bring clouds back into our region. At the same time, an area of low pressure will be travelling along the Gulf Coast, and as our Canadian Low moves into the upper Great Lakes, it is possible that it could latch on to some of the moisture from the Gulf Coast low that will be located near the Outer Banks by the evening hours. For this reason, I went ahead and bumped up the possible precipitation arrival time to late Thursday Afternoon in the form of a stray rain shower.

The cold front from our Canadian Low pressure pushes through the region on Thursday Night. At first, temperatures appear supportive of the main precipitation being rain during the overnight hours. However, temperatures will cool quickly behind the cold front and this will likely switch some of the widely scattered rain showers in our area over to snow. Cooler air aloft continues to filter in on Friday Morning as the closed upper level low pressure moves through central Michigan. This, combined with the presence of precipitation during the day on Friday, will help to keep some of the precipitation as snow showers. I am not, however, expecting any accumulations. Temperatures at the surface will likely be in the lower-40s during this time, and this just will not support any snow accumulation. However, as the system pushes into Pennsylvania by the late afternoon hours, lingering snow showers in our region could produce a quick dusting in a few spots so long as the temperatures drop quickly enough before the snow leaves.

The upper level low moves well east of us on Friday Night, and the upper level winds take a straight path from north to south. This will help to keep some of the clouds around in our region for Friday Night, but rapid warm air advection will begin on Saturday, causing an upper level ridge over the Great Plains to begin to move towards our region. Temperatures are going to be warm, despite the presence of a high pressure right over us. This high pressure will be strong enough to keep the low and mid-levels of the atmosphere dry, thus allowing for some notable temperature swings between night and day over the weekend.

The large high pressure moves to our southeast on Sunday Afternoon, and this will turn our winds to the southwest. Moist air will begin to fill into the mid-levels and will likely bring us some high-level clouds (above 10,000 ft), but the lower levels will take some time to get their moisture levels back up just given the dry air. Our next system appears as a slow moving frontal boundary with two areas of low pressure; one centered around Wisconsin and the other around Oklahoma. This will help to bring a good deal of moisture into our low-level atmosphere, which could result in the development of a rain shower or thunderstorm during the late afternoon hours on Monday. However, the bulk of the precipitation appears as though it will arrive during Monday Night and into Tuesday. For now, I am keeping the chance for thunderstorms in the forecast during this time frame because temperatures will be warm, moisture ample, and the cold front appears as though it will be enough to help push up some rain showers and thunderstorms, especially in our area.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

