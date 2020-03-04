United Way of Muskingum, Perry, Morgan Opens Application Window

The United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan Counties wants nonprofits to submit applications for funding right away.

The United Way is holding two “all grants meetings” at John McIntire Library this month. The first is tomorrow morning. The second is next Monday evening.

“We want diversity in applicants and we want diversity in application reviewers. We want to recruit people who have benefited from some of these programs, or would benefit, to be part of the decision-making process,” says Meg Deedrick, Exec. Dir., United Way of MPM.

The United Way is seeking nonprofit applicants who can fall under a set of guidelines.

“SROI, or Social Return on Investment. We’re benefiting from significant research that’s been done by the Voinovich School that shows the benefit from goals and outcomes to an entire community, not just a specific program. So, we’re going to share the data that we’ve learned and we’re going to enlist partners to help us collect local data so that we can make the case that this is not only how not only this program and this United Way investment is benefiting you, this is how it’s benefiting the entire community,” she adds.

Any nonprofit in Muskingum, Perry or Morgan Counties who can achieve goals in those three areas are eligible to apply.