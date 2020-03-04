Two artists featured in First Friday Artwalk

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Two local artists whose work has been featured both nationally and internationally will be highlighted during this month’s First Friday Artwalk.

Yan Sun and Hong Yin are the Artist Colony of Zanesville’s featured artists of the month.

Yan Sun says he has painted groups of people who he’s studied.

“I sketched and the sketch is not very detailed but I can keep my fresh eyes as an artist. Then I can develop my talent on canvas. That’s why all the works — that work is probably 50% life and 50% developed in my imagination with my great emotion.”

The pair has a background in both painting and art history and have worked on many books together.

Hong Yin says there are a lot of artists to feature in the area.

“I think we are very blessed to be part of their community that has so many artists. The artwork gives us a chance to open all the studios and the galleries at the same time. So many people can learn that in Zanesville we have so many talented people around.”

The Yan Sun Art Museum is located at 604 Main Street in downtown. It will be open during the art walk from 5 to 8 p.m.