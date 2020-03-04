Toppin scores 20, leads No. 3 Dayton to 84-57 win over Rhody

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 20 points and Trey Landers had 14 points and 14 rebounds for No. 3 Dayton on Wednesday night to lead the Flyers to their 19th straight win, 84-57 over Rhode Island.

Dayton (28-2, 17-0 Atlantic 10) matched its 1951-52 team for the school record in wins, and with a victory over George Washington on Saturday it would finish unbeaten in conference play for the first time in program history.

Jeff Dowtin scored 16 points for Rhode Island (20-9, 12-5), which has lost four of six after running off a 10-game winning streak.

Toppin had four dunks, including a windmill slam that made it a 19-point lead with 10 minutes remaining. When the teams met at Dayton on Feb. 11, Toppin had a similar dunk over his brother, Jacob, a Rhode Island freshman.

But the younger sibling got a small bit of payback, blocking one of his brother’s dunk attempts (though drawing a foul in the process). Jacob Toppin finished with five points and seven rebounds for the Rams.

BIG PICTURE

Dayton: The Flyers avoided the upsets that have hit many of the top-five teams this season and remain on track for a potential No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

URI: Fell to 0-2 vs. ranked teams this year.

UP NEXT

Dayton: Finishes the regular season at home against George Washington on Saturday.

URI: Plays at Massachusetts on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

