Suspect Wanted in Theft of Debit Card





An up to $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the theft and misuse of a debit card.

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office reported that during the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 23 a white male stole cash and a debit card from vehicles parked in the driveway and garage at a home in the first block of Bohyer Avenue in Harrison Township.

The suspect used the debit card at a grocery store and gas station. The suspect is described as being between 5’8 and 5’10 tall with a slender build.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at (740) 349-6888.