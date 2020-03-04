Navy faces BU in Patriot League quarters

No. 6 seed Navy (14-15, 8-10) vs. No. 3 seed Boston University (18-13, 12-6)

Patriot League Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Case Gym, Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy and Boston University are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Patriot League tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 15, when the Terriers shot 56.4 percent from the field while holding Navy to just 37.7 percent en route to the 77-54 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Boston University’s Max Mahoney has averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. For the Midshipmen, Cam Davis has averaged 16.4 points while Greg Summers has put up 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 34.1 percent of the 185 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also converted 75.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Boston University is 0-9 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 18-4 when it scores at least 64.

BEHIND THE ARC: Navy’s John Carter Jr. has attempted 200 3-pointers and connected on 28 percent of them, and is 4 for 22 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boston University has committed a turnover on just 16.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Patriot League teams. The Terriers have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com