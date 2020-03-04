Muskingum Co. woman chosen as Big Sister of the year in Ohio

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – One woman at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville has been chosen for a statewide award.

Tara Wilson is the Ohio Big Sister of the Year. She met her little sister Brandalyn Corbin over two years ago.

Brandalyn says they enjoy shopping, going out to eat and going to Tara’s farm.

“I had just gotten out of foster care and just started living with my dad and I really needed someone to be there for me and someone that I could talk to and trust.”

Tara was a member of the organization’s board before deciding to become a big.

“It was a very organic experience for me. I’ve been on the board for a couple years and the timing was just right for me to take that next big step and go through the process of becoming a big and I’ve loved every moment of it.”

Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Jenni Masterson says Tara was chosen because of her special bond with Brandalyn.

“Tara and Brandalyn were just at the forefront for us this year because of how great the match and how impactful it is. Every time they tell a story or talk to somebody at all it just warms all of our hearts to see how far they’ve come and what a great friendship they’ve developed and we all kind of wish we were there with them.”

Tara is now in the running for national big sister. That award will be announced at their national conference in June in Minneapolis.

For more information on how to become a Big or about the organization, go to their website.