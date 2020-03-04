Minnesota women beat Penn State 85-65 in Big Ten tournament

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jasmine Brunson scored a career-high 20 points, Taiye Bello had her 12th double-double of the season, and Minnesota beat Penn State 85-65 in the Big Ten tournament Wednesday.

Brunson hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range and added six assists. Bello finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks, becoming the fifth player in program history to crack the 1,000-rebound plateau with 1,001.

Siyeh Frazier’s short jumper gave Penn State (7-23) a seven-point lead 20 seconds into the second half but the Nittany Lions made just 2 of 9 from the field and committed five turnovers as Minnesota used a 28-7 run to take a 65-51 lead with 2:33 left in the third quarter. The Golden Gophers led by double figures the rest of the way.

Gadiva Hubbard and Jasmine Powell each scored 16 points for No. 11 seed Minnesota (16-14). The Gophers play sixth-seeded Ohio State in the second round Thursday.

Kamaria McDaniel led No. 14 seed Penn State with 22 points and Frazier finished with 15.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25