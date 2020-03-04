Edmonton Oilers (36-23-8, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (30-28-8, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago take on Edmonton. Kane is eighth in the league with 80 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 51 assists.

The Blackhawks are 17-19-6 in Western Conference games. Chicago has given up 35 power-play goals, killing 82.4% of opponent chances.

The Oilers are 20-16-5 in Western Conference play. Edmonton ranks second in the NHL shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.7 shots per game.

Edmonton beat Chicago 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 11. Kailer Yamamoto scored two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with a plus-six in 66 games played this season. Dominik Kubalik has recorded seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 108 points, scoring 43 goals and collecting 65 assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Zack Smith: out for season (back).

Oilers: Mike Green: out (mcl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.