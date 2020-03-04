Grizzlies rout Nets 118-79 in Brooklyn for 3rd straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Josh Jackson scored 19 points and the Memphis Grizzlies ran away from the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of a 118-79 blowout Wednesday night in a matchup of teams trying to maintain playoff position.

Tyus Jones added 18 points for Memphis, which extended its winning streak to three games. Ja Morant scored 15.

Taurean Prince had 15 points, and Caris LeVert and Chris Chiozza each added 14 for Brooklyn.

Memphis opened the second half on a 12-2 run to take a 64-47 lead and never looked back as the Grizzlies built a 41-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Memphis took a 52-45 lead into the locker room at halftime as Jones led the Grizzlies with 10 points. LeVert led Brooklyn with 10 in the first half.

Brooklyn led 23-22 after the first quarter as both teams struggled mightily shooting from the floor.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Coach Taylor Jenkins praised LeVert’s growth from afar. “He’s clearly put in all the work, where he can be a dynamic scorer and another guy that sets a tone for them defensively with his size, length and athleticism, and guard multiple positions,” Jenkins said. … F Jaren Jackson Jr. is “progressing in a positive direction” and could return from a knee sprain as early as next week after being re-evaluated, Jenkins said.

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson said the Nets will feature LeVert heavily on offense going forward and has encouraged him to take more 3-pointers. … Garrett Temple (left ankle sprain) sat out.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Nets: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night.

