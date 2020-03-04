Giants RHP Tyler Beede seeks 2nd opinion on elbow

Sports
Associated Press24

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Beede is seeking a second opinion on his injured throwing elbow.

Beede left an exhibition game after one inning on Tuesday with tightness in his elbow. The Giants said Wednesday that an MRI showed he has a flexor strain and a UCL sprain.

The team is gathering additional opinions on the injury and will have more information on Beede’s prognosis later in the week.

Beede is competing for a spot in San Francisco’s starting rotation. Beede went 5-10 with a 5.08 ERA last season for the Giants.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.comMLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Cellphone alerts helped Tennessee couple escape to basement

Associated Press

Thornton, Clemson women beat Miami 71-56 at ACC tourney

Associated Press

Phillies manager Joe Girardi recalls time with the Yankees

Associated Press