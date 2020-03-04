Economy Linen Donates Blankets to Eastside Community Ministry

Eastside Community Ministry receives a big donation of blankets from a company that’s been a staple of Zanesville for generations.

Economy Linen dropped off about a thousand of the blankets at Eastside’s Ministry offices this morning.

“We’ve been a member of the Zanesville community for almost forty years. We truly believe in this town and do everything we can to give back to the community and we’re excited to be out here, helping as many people as we can,” says Jason Feldman, Vice President of Economy Linen & Towel Service, Inc.

Feldman says helping Eastside is more important to his company than the cash value of the blankets.

“We are usually limited on the number of blankets that we have, so we’re able to give maybe one or two per household. Today we’re going to be able to bless each family member with a blanket that’s going to last them for a while, so we’re just very excited about that,” says Jamie Trout, Eastside Community Ministry Executive Director. She says the donation will help serve her nonprofit’s clients for years.