Cleveland faces Boston, aims to end 3-game skid

Boston Celtics (41-19, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-44, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup against Boston after losing three games in a row.

The Cavaliers are 12-30 in conference games. Cleveland ranks seventh in the league with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 4.0 offensive boards.

The Celtics are 25-10 in Eastern Conference play. Boston averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 26-11 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Celtics won 129-117 in the last matchup on Dec. 27. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 34 points, and Kevin Love led Cleveland with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Sexton leads the Cavaliers scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Kevin Porter Jr. has averaged 13.4 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kemba Walker ranks second on the Celtics averaging 21.7 points and is adding 4.1 rebounds. Brown has averaged 16.9 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.5 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 26 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 49.4 percent shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 48.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dante Exum: out (ankle), Alfonzo McKinnie: out (foot), Andre Drummond: out (calf), Tristan Thompson: day to day (knee), Darius Garland: out (groin).

Celtics: Jayson Tatum: day to day (illness), Gordon Hayward: day to day (right knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.