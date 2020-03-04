Alabama St. looks to end streak vs Jackson St.

Jackson State (12-17, 9-7) vs. Alabama State (8-21, 7-9)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks to extend Alabama State’s conference losing streak to five games. Alabama State’s last SWAC win came against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs 61-58 on Feb. 15. Jackson State blew out Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 20 at home in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 12.8 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Leon Daniels has paired with Ewuosho and is producing 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by Tristan Jarrett, who is averaging 17.4 points.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 27.8 percent of the 169 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 70.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Jackson State is 0-12 when it allows at least 73 points and 12-5 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

STREAK STATS: Jackson State has lost its last three road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 70 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Jackson State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Tigers 24th among Division I teams. Alabama State has turned the ball over on 22.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Hornets 338th, nationally).

