Updated on Tuesday, 3 March 2020 at 4:55 PM EST:

WEDNESDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late morning, and then widely scattered rain showers possible during the early afternoon, and then a stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then partly cloudy skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 54°. Breezy, with west winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, increasing to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A stray rain shower possible during the early evening. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 25°. Breezy, with west winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 55°. Northwest winds around 5 mph during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered rain showers and snow showers possible during the overnight, and then scattered rain showers and snow showers likely towards sunrise. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 32°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming west at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Scattered rain showers and snow showers likely during the morning, and then widespread rain showers and snow showers likely during the afternoon. Otherwise; cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 43°. New rainfall amounts around a half inch possible.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of snow showers. Lows around 22°.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear. Highs around 44°.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 28°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 58°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Lows around 44°.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Highs around 56°.

DISCUSSION:

On the latest weather map, our “Oklahoma” low pressure is located over Lake Erie with a minimum central pressure of 996 mb. A long cold front stretches across eastern Ohio all the way down into central Tennessee and then back towards Texas. The cold front appears to have already passed through Zanesville with the winds at KZZV now from the west, and the temperature dropping from about 54° down to 52° over the past few minutes.

Partly cloudy skies will be with us as we head through the remainder of the afternoon and into the early evening hours. On the radar, a group of rain showers is moving out of northeast Indiana and into Northwest Ohio. These rain showers are part of a surface trough that is moving through Indiana and will try to pass near our region this evening. This will allow for isolated rain showers to be around our region as we head into the evening hours, but the trough appears to exit late this evening, and thus will likely take the remainder of the rain showers away with it. A weak area of high pressure will move through northern Tennessee tonight, and this will allow for us to see mostly clear skies tonight and temperatures down into the lower-30s.

On Wednesday, a weak low pressure moves towards our region and with it will be some more rain showers, especially north of I-70. The widely scattered rain showers will likely be around our region between 12 PM EST and 4 PM EST before tapering down. These widely scattered rain showers will also bring increased cloud cover back into our area during the late morning and early afternoon. Afterwards, drier air begins to move in and we will see things quieting down. However, despite some of this drier air, I am hesitant to remove all of the clouds for Wednesday Night in the forecast.

Thursday is looking to be a generally quiet day (at least, the day part). Partly cloudy skies will be with us to start off the day, and then increasing cloud cover (especially above 10,000 ft) will likely occur during the afternoon hours. Mid-level and low level clouds will gradually begin to move in as our next system moves towards us. In fact, by Thursday Afternoon, the low pressure will already be occluding over northern Minnesota, and then will begin to “drop” down towards Buffalo, NY by Friday Morning. In doing so, the closed upper level low will be positioned right over Ohio, leaving with us a high probability of seeing rain showers and snow even some snow showers late Thursday Night through Friday Afternoon. While we may be seeing snow showers, temperatures are likely going to be too warm at the surface to support any snow accumulations. For this reason, I am not including any in the forecast for the day-side portion of Friday. Friday Evening could, however, feature a dusting in a few spots. By the evening, temperatures will be low enough that a few corners of car windshields could see a few snow flurries sticking to it. However, by this point, a lot of the activity will have already moved out of our area.

I went ahead and raised the temperatures for Saturday up to 44°, and likely it may need to go higher. The upper level low exits very, very quickly on Friday Night, and despite a northerly wind flow in the 500 mb level, it appears that things are going to be dry in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere due to a strong area of high pressure at the surface. Given this dry air and the fact that the March sun angle is quite a bit higher than January’s, it is possible for low level mixing to occur which would likely move our temperatures higher than 44° on Saturday Afternoon.

The high pressure begins to move eastwards on Saturday Night and Sunday, allowing for a likely southerly wind flow to return into our region. Despite mid-level moisture increasing, and the likely presence of mid to high-level clouds, I am expecting that temperatures should easily reach the upper-50s on Sunday. With this increased moisture, however, comes the possibility of a few rain showers – and maybe our first thunderstorms of the season – arriving during the afternoon on Monday ahead of a cold front that looks likely to pass through on Tuesday.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy.

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com