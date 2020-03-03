Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Can. Glenoak 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 33

Eastlake N. 60, Rocky River Magnificat 34

Newark 61, Gahanna Lincoln 31

Pickerington Cent. 62, Reynoldsburg 56

Division II=

Regional Semifinal=

Beloit W. Branch 44, Perry 36

Circleville 61, Hebron Lakewood 41

Day. Carroll 57, Germantown Valley View 19

Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Thornville Sheridan 48

Napoleon 62, Rossford 38

Shaker Hts. Laurel 66, Norton 43

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 51

Willard 49, Bay Village Bay 32

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Millbury Lake 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/