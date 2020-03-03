Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division I=
Regional Semifinal=
Can. Glenoak 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 33
Eastlake N. 60, Rocky River Magnificat 34
Newark 61, Gahanna Lincoln 31
Pickerington Cent. 62, Reynoldsburg 56
Division II=
Regional Semifinal=
Beloit W. Branch 44, Perry 36
Circleville 61, Hebron Lakewood 41
Day. Carroll 57, Germantown Valley View 19
Dresden Tri-Valley 50, Thornville Sheridan 48
Napoleon 62, Rossford 38
Shaker Hts. Laurel 66, Norton 43
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 51
Willard 49, Bay Village Bay 32
Division III=
Regional Semifinal=
Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Millbury Lake 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
