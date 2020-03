GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division I=

Regional Semifinal=

Eastlake N. 60, Rocky River Magnificat 34

Division II=

Regional Semifinal=

Circleville 61, Hebron Lakewood 41

Shaker Hts. Laurel 66, Norton 43

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 53, Plain City Jonathan Alder 51

Division III=

Regional Semifinal=

Ottawa-Glandorf 69, Millbury Lake 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/