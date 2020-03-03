Providence looks to extend streak vs Xavier

Xavier (19-10, 8-8) vs. Providence (17-12, 10-6)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence looks for its fifth straight conference win against Xavier. Providence’s last Big East loss came against the St. John’s Red Storm 80-69 on Feb. 12. Xavier won 66-63 at Georgetown on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERS: Alpha Diallo has averaged 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Friars. David Duke has complemented Diallo and is putting up 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Musketeers have been led by Tyrique Jones, who is averaging a double-double with 13.9 points and 11.2 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Naji Marshall has directly created 50 percent of all Xavier field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Providence is 15-0 when holding opponents to 40.8 percent or worse from the field, and 2-12 when opponents shoot better than that. Xavier is 15-0 when allowing 40 percent or less and 4-10 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: Providence has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big East teams. The Friars have averaged 21.3 foul shots per game this season, including 26.3 per game over their four-game winning streak.

