Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division III=

Region 9=

Atwater Waterloo 64, Canfield S. Range 46

Creston Norwayne 42, Smithville 38

Garrettsville Garfield 61, Warren Champion 45

Warrensville Hts. 100, Fairview 96, OT

Division IV=

Region 13=

Bristol 58, Windham 47

McDonald 73, Lowellville 60

Richmond Hts. 72, Independence 33

Region 15=

Ironton St. Joseph 61, Stewart Federal Hocking 59

Peebles 63, Crooksville 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/