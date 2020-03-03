Liverpool beaten again in FA Cup loss to Chelsea

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool was eliminated from the FA Cup on Tuesday in a 2-0 loss to Chelsea as a run of poor results continued for Jürgen Klopp’s team.

Willian opened the scoring thanks to a goalkeeping blunder from Adrian before Ross Barkley scored a solo goal for Chelsea’s second.

In two weeks, Liverpool has gone from looking near unbeatable in all competitions to losing three of its last four games.

First Atletico Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 meeting on Feb. 18, then Watford stunned the Reds 3-0 to end an unbeaten run in the Premier League that had lasted more than a year.

And now Chelsea extended Liverpool’s 14-year wait for an FA Cup title.

Willian’s goal followed some uncharacteristically sloppy defending from Liverpool. Fabinho’s fumbled clearance allowed Willian to shoot from the edge of the box. Adrian, starting in place of first-choice goalkeeper Alisson, seemed to have caught the ball before it bounced off his hands and into the net.

In the 64th, Barkley collected the ball inside his own half then drove forward in between two defenders before scoring with a shot from outside the area.

