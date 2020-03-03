Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Curie (7) 26-2 70 1 2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 26-5 63 2 3. Harvey Thornton 29-1 56 3 4. Simeon 22-8 49 4 5. Collinsville 28-4 42 6 6. Whitney Young 18-9 33 7 7. Evanston Township 26-4 26 8 8. O’Fallon 24-6 19 9 9. Homewood-Flossmoor 23-4 12 5 10. Bolingbrook 26-5 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 3. Loyola 2. Stevenson 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Peoria Notre Dame (6) 27-1 69 2 2. Niles Notre Dame (1) 26-5 63 1 3. Morgan Park 20-9 52 3 4. Bogan 25-3 48 T4 (tie) Galesburg 28-3 48 T4 6. Lincoln 29-2 30 6 7. Kankakee 24-4 23 7 8. Rock Island 21-8 14 10 9. DePaul College Prep 24-5 13 9 10. Rockford Boylan 24-7 9 NR

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 5. Oak Forest 5. Hinsdale South 3. Geneseo 1. Hillcrest 1. Centralia 1.