Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Curie
|(7)
|26-2
|70
|1
|2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.)
|26-5
|63
|2
|3. Harvey Thornton
|29-1
|56
|3
|4. Simeon
|22-8
|49
|4
|5. Collinsville
|28-4
|42
|6
|6. Whitney Young
|18-9
|33
|7
|7. Evanston Township
|26-4
|26
|8
|8. O’Fallon
|24-6
|19
|9
|9. Homewood-Flossmoor
|23-4
|12
|5
|10. Bolingbrook
|26-5
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 3. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 3. Loyola 2. Stevenson 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Peoria Notre Dame (6)
|27-1
|69
|2
|2. Niles Notre Dame (1)
|26-5
|63
|1
|3. Morgan Park
|20-9
|52
|3
|4. Bogan
|25-3
|48
|T4
|(tie) Galesburg
|28-3
|48
|T4
|6. Lincoln
|29-2
|30
|6
|7. Kankakee
|24-4
|23
|7
|8. Rock Island
|21-8
|14
|10
|9. DePaul College Prep
|24-5
|13
|9
|10. Rockford Boylan
|24-7
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 5. Oak Forest 5. Hinsdale South 3. Geneseo 1. Hillcrest 1. Centralia 1.
Please follow and like us: