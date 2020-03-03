“He pulled the trigger,” murder victim’s husband asks for closure

GUERNSEY CO., Ohio – A man convicted in the murder of a New Concord area woman in 1984 remains on death row and today the victim’s husband is voicing his frustration.

John Stumpf was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on April 16 for the shooting death of 54-year-old Mary Jane Stout. That execution has been delayed until September of 2021.

Mary Jane’s husband Norman Stout is now hoping for closure. He met with WHIZ to speak about his wife’s slaying and what he hopes will be done.

“Each one of my boys they have their problems by not having their mother and their offspring doesn’t have their grandmother. I don’t with anyone to cuddle with to keep warm in the wintertime and to sleep. For some reason, that was my sleeping pill. I haven’t had a decent sleep now in years. I never even took an aspirin for 54 years. Since that time, I’ve got a table full. Cruel and unusual punishment.”

Stout says Governor Mike DeWine is responsible for the delayed execution of the man who has been on death row for 36 years.

“DeWine is — I wouldn’t like to be even in the room with him. I hate to associate with that type of a person.”

He says keeping Stumpf on death row uses tax payers dollars.

“We don’t need ex-convicts. We don’t need murderers on death row for 37 years. He pulled the trigger. He was responsible for the death of my wife. That, he cannot be forgiven for.”

Norman Stout was shot twice in the head during the robbery at their home in May of 1984. He is now 90-years-old and fears that Stumpf could outlive him.