4th-tier Saarbrücken reaches German Cup semifinals

VÖLKLINGEN, Germany (AP) — Fourth-tier club Saarbrücken reached the semifinals of the German Cup on Tuesday after a penalty shootout win over Bundesliga club Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Saarbrücken goalkeeper Daniel Batz saved four of the 10 penalties he faced in the shootout — after also stopping one in the second half — as all players except the goalkeepers had to take a spot kick before the deadlock was broken.

The game finished 1-1 after extra time before the hosts won 7-6 on penalties. Fortuna’s Mathias “Zanka” Jorgensen scored a 90th-minute equalizer to force extra time but missed the decisive spot kick in the shootout.

Saarbrücken plays in the south-west regional league and had to win a local cup competition to even qualify for the German Cup.

Saarbrücken took the lead through Tobias Jänicke in the 31st minute and kept it thanks largely to a stellar performance from Batz in goal. He turned an 82nd-minute penalty by Rouwen Hennings against the post after a string of impressive saves as Fortuna laid siege to Saarbrücken’s goal in the second half.

In the 90th, Fortuna sent goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier up for its 15th corner of the game and was rewarded when Kastenmeier headed the ball on for Zanka to score and send the game to extra time.

Saarbrücken has knocked out four cup opponents from higher leagues.

Bayern Munich plays Schalke in Tuesday’s other quarterfinal game.

