UEFA picks $670M stadium in Budapest for 2022 Europa final

AMSTERDAM (AP) — UEFA picked the new 68,000-seat Puskas Arena in Budapest on Monday to host the Europa League final in 2022.

The stadium in Hungary was built at a reported cost of about 600 million euros ($667 million) ahead of hosting four games at the 2020 European Championship.

UEFA also chose Kazan Arena in Russia to host the 2023 Super Cup, the traditional season-opening game between the previous season’s Champions League and Europa League winners.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has recommended Russia not be awarded “major events” for four years as punishment for state-backed violation of doping rules. However, this applies to world championships and Olympics rather than continental-level events.

UEFA also awarded the 2022 Super Cup to the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, Finland.

The Women’s Champions League was awarded to Turin, Italy, in 2022 and Eindhoven, Netherlands, the following season.

Minsk, Belarus, was chosen to host the 2021 annual meeting of UEFA member federations.

