The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Kansas (64)
|26-3
|1600
|1
|2. Gonzaga
|29-2
|1514
|3
|3. Dayton
|27-2
|1453
|4
|4. Baylor
|25-3
|1395
|2
|5. San Diego St.
|28-1
|1375
|5
|6. Kentucky
|24-5
|1253
|8
|7. Florida St.
|24-5
|1164
|6
|8. Seton Hall
|21-7
|1145
|13
|9. Maryland
|23-6
|1040
|9
|10. Louisville
|24-6
|947
|11
|11. Creighton
|22-7
|842
|10
|12. Duke
|23-6
|812
|7
|13. Oregon
|22-7
|802
|14
|14. Villanova
|22-7
|779
|12
|15. BYU
|24-7
|756
|17
|16. Michigan St.
|20-9
|726
|24
|17. Auburn
|24-5
|575
|15
|18. Iowa
|20-9
|492
|18
|19. Ohio St.
|20-9
|489
|23
|20. Penn St.
|21-8
|367
|16
|21. Houston
|22-7
|265
|25
|22. Virginia
|21-7
|219
|–
|23. Illinois
|20-9
|208
|–
|24. Wisconsin
|19-10
|179
|–
|25. Michigan
|18-11
|94
|19
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.
Please follow and like us: