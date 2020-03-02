The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1 2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2 3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3 4. Louisville 27-3 641 5 5. UConn 25-3 618 6 6. Maryland 25-4 615 7 7. Stanford 25-5 550 4 8. UCLA 25-4 541 9 9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10 10. NC State 25-4 459 8 11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14 12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11 13. Arizona 23-6 372 13 14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17 15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12 16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15 17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20 18. DePaul 25-5 247 16 19. Iowa 23-6 232 18 20. Indiana 23-7 211 22 21. Princeton 24-1 153 23 22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19 23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21 24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24 25. Arkansas 22-7 44 –

Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.