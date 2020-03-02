Pittsburgh hosts Ottawa following shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (23-31-12, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-21-6, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa visits the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Senators took down Detroit 4-3 in a shootout.

The Penguins are 17-14-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Pittsburgh has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 81.7% of opponent chances.

The Senators are 15-18-9 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa leads the NHL with 14 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

Pittsburgh beat Ottawa 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 30. Evgeni Malkin scored two goals for the Penguins in the win and Nicholas Paul scored two goals for the Senators in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malkin leads the Penguins with 42 assists and has recorded 63 points this season. Sidney Crosby has totaled 11 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Connor Brown leads the Senators with 40 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 26 assists. Brady Tkachuk has collected 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body).

Senators: Colin White: out (upper body), Anthony Duclair: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.