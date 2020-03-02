“It’s hard but I try my best,” Co. Commissioners recognize Developmental Disabilities Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – March is National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

On Monday, the Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities received a proclamation for the month from the County Commissioners.

An advocate, Trisha Huston, says she works hard and can do things just like everyone else.

“It’s hard but I try my best everyday to do it and I work everyday and I do what other people can do — just in a different way.”

She says the Community Network Coordinator for the Developmental Disabilities Board, Missy Hartley, helped her get a job that she loves.

“I work at TJ Maxx. I’ve been there for eight years. My favorite person, Missy, She got me a job and I told her I want to work.”

Huston says in her free time, she enjoys competing in swimming competitions with the Special Olympics and runs 5K races.

