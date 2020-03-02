Georgia Tech withdraws NCAA appeal, will miss ACC Tournament

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech has withdrawn its appeal of NCAA penalties against its men’s basketball program and will not lay in this month’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

The school announced Nov. 15 it would appeal a one-year ban on postseason play as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits. By saying Monday it would accept those penalties this year, Georgia Tech is assured of being eligible to compete in the postseason in the 2020-21 season and beyond.

Georgia Tech (15-14, 9-9 ACC) likely would have had to win the March 10-14 ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, to earn a bid to this year’s NCAA tournament. Even so, the school waited as long as possible to accept the ban this year in hopes the NCAA appeal would be successful.

The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants, Darryl LaBarrie, as well as one-time friend, Ron Bell. Pastner was not directly named in the NCAA’s findings and was largely cleared in the school’s investigation.

In the school’s appeal, athletic director Todd Stansbury argued that the “severity of the penalties” has a “direct and unfair impact” on the school’s current athletes.

