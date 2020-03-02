Chicago takes on Dallas in out-of-conference game

Dallas Mavericks (37-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (20-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Dallas face off in non-conference action.

The Bulls have gone 12-19 in home games. Chicago is 2-21 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mavericks have gone 21-10 away from home. Dallas has a 2-7 record in one-possession games.

The Mavericks won the last meeting between these two teams 118-110 on Jan. 6. Luka Doncic scored 38 points to help lead Dallas to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thaddeus Young ranks fifth on the Bulls with 1.3 made 3-pointers and averages 10.2 points while shooting 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Tomas Satoransky has averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Mavericks. Dorian Finney-Smith has averaged 5.2 rebounds and added 8.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 1-9, averaging 112.4 points, 39 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points on 53.2 percent shooting.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 118.9 points, 45.4 rebounds, 26.9 assists, six steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: day to day (low back), Luke Kornet: out (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (shoulder), Zach LaVine: day to day (left quad), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (right ankle), Kris Dunn: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: day to day (back), Otto Porter Jr.: day to day (left foot), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (ankle).

Mavericks: Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: out (thumb), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Jalen Brunson: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.