Chamber of Commerce prepares for ‘Spring Break’ meeting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce will be holding their Spring Break meeting.

President of the Chamber Dana Matz says they will be awarding several awards at the event.

“The ACES Awards stand for Awards for Community and Economic Success. So Chamber member businesses that have invested in their business, whether it’s a new building, equipment for their building or they’ve done a major hire, can submit their information to us and we recognize them for doing so.”

Matz says between 450 and 500 people attend the breakfast and there will also be a magician and former actor speaking.

“It’s at great opportunity to network with area business people. We generally have between 450 and 550 people attend this meeting so it’s a good sized event. We’ll have exhibitors tables for local chamber members businesses will be promoting their company and their services. We have a speaker, performer coming in this year by the name of Joshua Lozoff.”

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, March 13 at the Ohio University Zanesville Gymnasium.