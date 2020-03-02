MONDAY 3/2:

TODAY: Rain Showers Likely. Cloudy. Mild. High 53°

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Chilly. Low 40°

TUESDAY: Few Showers. Cloudy. Mild. High 53°

DISCUSSION:

Keep the umbrella handy today across SE Ohio, with rain showers returning to the region, especially late this morning into the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with highs in the lower 50s today.

Scattered showers will continue to be with us tonight into the morning on Tuesday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler during the overnight, with lows around 40. Some patchy fog will be possible during the overnight as well, especially after midnight.

We will see a chance for a few shower return Tuesday afternoon into the evening, with mostly cloudy skies otherwise. Highs will once again top off in the lower 50s Tuesday afternoon.

A slight chance of a shower will be with us on Wednesday, otherwise we will see some drier conditions Wednesday into Thursday. Rain/Snow shower chances will be with us on Friday, with highs in the lower 40s. We will see drier conditions as we enter the weekend, along with gradual warming. Highs will be back in the lower 50s by Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

