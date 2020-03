BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA State Tournament=

Division III=

Region 11=

Chesapeake 54, Wheelersburg 51

Chillicothe Zane Trace 51, Frankfort Adena 48

Ironton 56, Sardinia Eastern Brown 41

Proctorville Fairland 55, S. Point 43

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/