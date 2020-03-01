Sexton, Cavaliers to host Mitchell and the Jazz

Utah Jazz (37-22, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (17-43, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz take on Collin Sexton and the Cleveland Cavaliers in out-of-conference action.

The Cavaliers are 9-23 on their home court. Cleveland has a 3-26 record against opponents over .500.

The Jazz are 16-13 on the road. Utah ranks third in the Western Conference giving up only 108.2 points and holding opponents to 45.3 percent shooting.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond leads the Cavaliers with 10.8 rebounds and averages 15.2 points. Larry Nance Jr. is shooting 49.0 percent and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Bojan Bogdanovic leads the Jazz averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.3 points per game and shooting 41.5 percent from beyond the arc. Mitchell has averaged 25.5 points and totaled 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46.6 percent over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 111.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116 points on 49.3 percent shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 4.9 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 47.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dante Exum: out (ankle), Alfonzo McKinnie: day to day (foot), Tristan Thompson: day to day (knee).

Jazz: Nigel Williams-Goss: day to day (quad).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.